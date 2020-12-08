Boy’s Basketball: Surrey focused on defense under new coach

The Surrey Mustangs are coming off a 9-12 season, but they have a new coach leading the way this year.

Coach Robyn Vollmer says she learned a lot in her first season and wants to bring an intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defense is 100% effort, I mean you can go out on the court and everytime there is a loose ball or every rebound,” says Head Coach Robyn Vollmer “We have to be going for them.”

“Defense could use a little work because we’re not used to it yet but its kind of a first week of practice thing and I think if we keep working hard and moving our feet we should be good for this year,” said Forward Jagger Dickman.

“Pretty big effort, we want to stop them constantly and keep them from scoring and just keep running it back,” adds Forward Jacob Forsman.

The Mustangs travel to Velva on the December 15.