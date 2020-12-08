Boy’s Basketball: Surrey focused on defense under new coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Surrey Mustangs are coming off a 9-12 season, but they have a new coach leading the way this year.

Coach Robyn Vollmer says she learned a lot in her first season and wants to bring an intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defense is 100% effort, I mean you can go out on the court and everytime there is a loose ball or every rebound,” says Head Coach Robyn Vollmer “We have to be going for them.”

“Defense could use a little work because we’re not used to it yet but its kind of a first week of practice thing and I think if we keep working hard and moving our feet we should be good for this year,” said Forward Jagger Dickman.

“Pretty big effort, we want to stop them constantly and keep them from scoring and just keep running it back,” adds Forward Jacob Forsman.

The Mustangs travel to Velva on the December 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

WAA Minot

Raildroad Quiet zone Minot

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Staying Positive

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss