Boys Basketball: Teams advanced and others went home on busy District Tournament Saturday

The Class B Boys postseason continued, and for some teams, it was win or go home at their district tournament.

Starting in District Nine, Shiloh Christian and Flasher punched their tickets to the Region Five Tournament.

Moving to District 12, Our Redeemers took down Glenburn in the semifinal, while on the other side of the bracket, M-L-S advanced to the title game with their win over Bishop Ryan.

South Prairie eliminated Des Lacs-Burlington and Berthold came back from down 15 in the third quarter to beat Surrey in overtime, 48-45.