Boys Basketball: Trey Brandt looking to have big sophomore season at Beulah

Beulah returned to their scoring ways, led by their standout guard Trey Brandt.

The sophomore was coming off of a broken arm from football season, and he feels that he’s getting healthy at the right time. The part of his game that he is most confident in his ball handling.

“I know I can handle the ball, but it’s just you know you always got to be confident,” says sophomore Trey Brandt. “Shooting, sometimes you know it’s there, sometimes it’s not. You’re going to have those nights where you’re not shooting well and you know you got to get over that and still play 100 percent every night.”

Beulah plays tomorrow against Des Lacs-Burlington.

