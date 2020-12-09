Boy’s Basketball: Treysen Eaglestaff credits his improvements to his coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The WDA favorites on the boy’s side are the Bismarck Demons, who have an emerging star in Treysen Eaglestaff.

The junior came onto the scene last year, making a huge impact off the bench as a sixth man. The lengthy wing will get a chance at the starting lineup this winter, crediting his growth from his relationship with head coach Jordan Wilhelm.

“Probably the biggest impact I’ve had on my life,” says junior Treysen Eaglestaff. “He’s such a good coach. When football’s going on, and we had open gyms, I’d ask him to open the gym up an hour before he came in and, like, he’d come in an hour before an help me out, work on my game. He’d give me workouts to do, and just help me out with my game more and stuff, and just a huge aspect on my basketball game.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball

Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/8

Badlands search and rescue gets donation

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

WAA Minot

Raildroad Quiet zone Minot

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Staying Positive

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss