Boy’s Basketball: Treysen Eaglestaff credits his improvements to his coach

The WDA favorites on the boy’s side are the Bismarck Demons, who have an emerging star in Treysen Eaglestaff.

The junior came onto the scene last year, making a huge impact off the bench as a sixth man. The lengthy wing will get a chance at the starting lineup this winter, crediting his growth from his relationship with head coach Jordan Wilhelm.

“Probably the biggest impact I’ve had on my life,” says junior Treysen Eaglestaff. “He’s such a good coach. When football’s going on, and we had open gyms, I’d ask him to open the gym up an hour before he came in and, like, he’d come in an hour before an help me out, work on my game. He’d give me workouts to do, and just help me out with my game more and stuff, and just a huge aspect on my basketball game.”