Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Boys Basketball: Treysen Eaglestaff an X-Factor for Bismarck Demons’ tournament hopes

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck High Demons enter this week’s WDA boys tournament as a two seed, as the team is coming off of a heartbreaking 89-87 loss to Legacy.

However one of the x-factors to their successful season is sixth man Treysen Eaglestaff. A player that can play with a ton of confidence, however he credits a lot of his development to his coaches.

“Coaches, they tell me every time I get the ball,” says sophomore Treysen Eaglestaff. “If I don’t shoot, that I should be the one to shoot, and if not, I throw one to my teammates and that helps me a lot.”

“Every time he’s in the game, he plays as if he’s the best player,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “And a lot of times he is the best player because of his ability to score the basketball many different ways.”

Bismarck opens the tournament against Century at 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures"

Childcare in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare in Williston"

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Bus Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Cameras"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

Brandi Jude

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tioga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

Spring Snowmelt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Snowmelt"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge