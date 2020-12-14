Boy’s Basketball: Velva focusing on more offensive production this season

The Velva Boys Basketball team is coming off a 15 win season, and they’re looking for more this year.

The Aggies were one of the best defensive teams in region six last year, but head coach Isaac Sondrol says they need to improve on the offensive end.

“We changed our offensive dynamic so our plays are going to look a little different,” says Head Coach Isaac Sondrol. “We’re different than a lot of teams in the region we were inside out, so we’re going to try to create more opportunities for Chadwick and Schepp inside, which if teams have to go guard them that should open up my guards a little bit more.”

“We need to figure out how we can play. We’re trying to find that team chemistry between the whole team, because we have such a lengthy team and we know that all ten of us on varsity can play,” Kaden Chadwick said.

The Aggies host Surrey Tuesday.