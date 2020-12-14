Boy’s Basketball: Velva focusing on more offensive production this season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Velva Boys Basketball team is coming off a 15 win season, and they’re looking for more this year.

The Aggies were one of the best defensive teams in region six last year, but head coach Isaac Sondrol says they need to improve on the offensive end.

“We changed our offensive dynamic so our plays are going to look a little different,” says Head Coach Isaac Sondrol. “We’re different than a lot of teams in the region we were inside out, so we’re going to try to create more opportunities for Chadwick and Schepp inside, which if teams have to go guard them that should open up my guards a little bit more.”

“We need to figure out how we can play. We’re trying to find that team chemistry between the whole team, because we have such a lengthy team and we know that all ten of us on varsity can play,” Kaden Chadwick said.

The Aggies host Surrey Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Velva Basketball

Plays of the week

City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot

Recognizing teachers

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/13

Handling grief

Wreaths for a cause

New 911 technology

College hockey

NAHL

Badlands volunteers

Ray Christmas shopping

Surrey Mustangs Basketball

Local bar breaks curfew

Saturday, December 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Nursing home caroling

Supporting small businesses

Santa Run for RADD

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 12-12

Negligent homicide case going to trial

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss