Boys Basketball: Washburn wants to make teams run

The Washburn boys basketball team hopes to keep pace in a wide-open district 10.

The Cardinals have won by speeding up the games they play in. Head coach Jeff Brandt believes that the more chances his team has to score, the more success his team will have. However, playing fast doesn’t start with the offense.

“In order to play up-tempo, you have to get stops defensively and that’s been kind of an issue in the past,” said Brandt. “So, what we want to do is we want to make sure that guys are playing hard defensively and then once you get stops, then you can push the basketball.”