Boy’s Basketball: Wilton-Wing hopes early season success can build confidence for the long haul

Wilton-Wing’s boy’s basketball team is 2-0 after the first week of the season, and they’ve won their two games by an average of more than 30 points.

Even with four starters returning this year, the Miners know this stretch of the season is important to set as a building block.

“The whole year you’re just trying to improve, and whether we win or lose the goal is you want to be good by March,” head coach Brad Brekke said. “We just think if we can get a couple wins it’ll give us some confidence, and hopefully we can keep improving at a great rate as the season goes on.”

The Miners are off this week, but they will return to the court on December 29.

