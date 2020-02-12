Boys Bball: Linton-HMB focusing on behind the arc ahead of postseason

The Linton-HMB Lions are focusing on the three-ball, as Head Coach Daniel Carr has put a focus on players finding space behind the arc.

This includes using guards like Lucas Schumacher and Paul McCrory. The offensive system is called Five Out, which emphasizes a drive-and-kick style they hope can jump-start the offense.

“It spreads us out,” said Schumacher. “Gives us more looks to drive, even create plays for ourselves and our teammates, just to spread the floor a little bit.”

“And I mean, once we’re driving like that, it helps us a lot,” McCrory said. “And then we get those open threes and we can knock them down.”