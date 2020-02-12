Boys Bball: Linton-HMB focusing on behind the arc ahead of postseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Linton-HMB Lions are focusing on the three-ball, as Head Coach Daniel Carr has put a focus on players finding space behind the arc.

This includes using guards like Lucas Schumacher and Paul McCrory. The offensive system is called Five Out, which emphasizes a drive-and-kick style they hope can jump-start the offense.

“It spreads us out,” said Schumacher. “Gives us more looks to drive, even create plays for ourselves and our teammates, just to spread the floor a little bit.”

“And I mean, once we’re driving like that, it helps us a lot,” McCrory said. “And then we get those open threes and we can knock them down.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge