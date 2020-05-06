Boys Golf: Bismarck’s Tyce Halter misses out on a chance at the title

One senior who was poised for a title run this spring is Bismarck Demon’s, Tyce Halter.

Finishing in 10th place at the Class A State golf tournament last year, Halter says he’s improved even more as a golfer. The senior feels he’s stronger, which allows his drives to go farther, as well as more confidence in his short game. Unfortunately, Halter won’t get the chance to prove it on the course this spring.

“Last year, I kind of blew up on a couple holes,” says senior Tyce Halter. “And it’s like what if I could’ve shot better on those holes, like where I could’ve been. We have great coaches that they know a lot. They’ve taught us so much about the game and stuff, so that really helps us.”

Bismarck finished 9th as a team at state last season.