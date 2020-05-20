Boys Golf: Seniors leaving experience for the new generation at Bismarck

For Bismarck Boy’s Golf, 2020 is a year of transition, many young up-and-coming players and a senior who misses out on his shot at a title.

Finishing in the top 10 at state is a nice achievement, but not the ultimate goal for Bismarck Boy’s Golf. Head Coach Kristy Horner knows that things can change quickly year in and year out.

“The amount of change that happens is probably between sophomore or junior year,” said head Horner. “It’s where they start to really get a lot stronger. Golf is such a mental game, so much stronger mentally as well.”

With a lost season, it’s all about how the underclassmen will spend their summer. Horner with a mantra that she always preaches towards her athletes.

“My college golf coach always taught me that you should take an aggressive swing at a conservative target,” Horner said. “And so I always joke that I finally learned course management when I was in my 20s. So my goal is to impart that on them.”

A face that won’t be back is standout Tyce Halter, a consistent top finisher at tournaments, a player who knows how close this team is.

“We’re all super close. Some of us have played basketball together, football together,” said Halter. “Even when we’re playing, we’re always hanging out together so it comes from that, just always spending time with each other.”

With Halter leaving, Horner is pointing at his accomplishments as goals that the returning golfers can strive for.

“It’s not that it’s just some abstract goal that’s out there somewhere,” Horner said. “He’s won tournaments before. He was all-state last year so it’s definitely something that can be done. He puts in the time, and it’s not like it’s something that randomly came to him.”

Bismarck’s last state title was their seventh, won all the way back in 1993.