Boys Hockey: Bismarck riding hot streak following tough loss to open the season

Bismarck’s hockey team is surprising the state sitting at the top of the WDA after the first month, but it’s the first loss of the year that has propelled them to a hot start.

“It was kind of one of those eye opening things for our boys to see that in order to compete even a little bit with the east we really need to change our work ethic and during the games we need to be out working people,” Head coach Wes Carr said.

Since that 8-0 loss to Fargo North the Demons have scored 27 goals in 5 games putting them second in goals for the WDA.

“I think every game we just trust each other a little bit more, we find a little bit more about where we need to be, where the soft spots are and that helps you bury a lot more goals, so that’s a big thing,” senior Hunter Acker said.

Remington Richardson: “Our defense really in the offensive zone has contributed a lot,” senior Remington Richardson said. “Keeping pucks in and pinching at the right times, and the high guy has been covering for the D. Just communication really.”

But the biggest weapon for the Demons is their depth, something unrivaled from past years.

“Our third and fourth lines are the ones that have really stepped up this season,” Carr said. “Our third line that has done a really good job with Charlie Jerome, Brady Haskell and Carsyn Sebastian, they’re scoring goals and they’re working really hard and they’re kind of setting the tone for the rest of the team.”

And setting the tone starts in practice, an area where the Demons feel like they’ve increased the intensity since their one loss.

“We’ve really stressed this year about making our practices almost harder than a game,” Carr said. “Because of the depth we’ve got, practices are really really good to have. The boys really have been pushing each other and battling it out.”

The Demons may be at the top now, but they’re still playing with a chip on their shoulder.

“We’re just getting started I think. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’ve got a lot more to prove,” Acker said.

The Demons return to the ice on the 29th against the defending state champions Grand Forks Central.