Boys Hockey: Bottineau-Rugby and Williston win on the road

Saturday was a good day for the road teams in boys’ WDA hockey action. Of the four games, three of them were won by the road team.

In Mandan, it was the Braves of Mandan who scored the first goal in their matchup against Bottineau-Rugby, but it was the Braves of Bottineau who scored the most important goal to win 3-2.

In Bismarck, the first period was the most important as Legacy and Williston both got out to a rapid fire pace scoring three goals within the first 18 minutes.

WDA Hockey Scores:

Mandan (2), Bottineau-Rugby (3)

Legacy (1), Williston (3)

Fargo Davies (3), Minot (2)

Dickinson (1), Jamestown (7)