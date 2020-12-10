Boy’s Hockey: Century’s commitment to the defense could change their fortune

After winning the WDA last season, a swift 6-0 shutout defeat against Fargo Davies in the state quarterfinals has the Century Patriots wondering what they can do differently this winter, and it starts with a commitment in their own zone.

Back on the ice, it’s what the Century Patriots have waited for since the two-week hiatus that paused their original preseason routine. But now, with the football players returning to the fray. Head Coach Troy Olson finally gets his first look at his whole team.

“I guess we don’t really try to replace them,” says head coach Troy Olson. “We just try to find out what we’re going to be good at and work on that. Right now, obviously, it’s a little early to have an identity. But that’s the thing about high school. You don’t get to recruit positions.”

The players sense that things will shift in a more defensive style of play this season, preparing for a grind.

“Personally, this year, I think it’s going to be more of a physical type of game for all the teams,” says senior Colton Schulte. “If you have three good lines that can be battle throughout the game, you’re going to be in good shape.”

Olson feels that the offense will always be there for the Patriots, it’s just committing to the other side of the ice.

“Lot of teams, ours included, in past years have enjoyed free will in the offensive zone, kind of not worrying about defense,” Olson says. “Again, it comes to personnel, but I think if you’re good in the defensive zone, you’re getting buy-in from your players, and it starts from the net out.”

Turning defense into offense is the next evolution for Century, taking risks at the blue line that can keep teams off balance.

“We always try to tell them the only way you know if you went too far is if you go too far,” says Olson. “You know, if you don’t ever do it if you don’t ever get burned cause you’re too deep, how are you going to know. We want them to take those risks and find a happy medium there.”

“I think you got to be aggressive in a game like hockey,” says senior Cullen Curl. “Nothing’s going to come playing passive, so aggressiveness is huge on the game.”

It’s been a long wait for these players, and there’s just an eagerness to play people other than their teammates.

“Obviously, we beat up on each other in practice, but it’s nothing like games,” Curl says. “So I think everyone’s eager to get out there and hit someone hard when it comes to game time.”