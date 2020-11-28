Boy’s Hockey: Minot turning up the aggressiveness in 2020

The Minot Magicians Hockey team is coming of a 6th place finish at state last season.

Co-Head Coach John Grubb says his team took the next step to push them to a state tournament berth. Coach Grubb feels his team could win some of these games for a better finish, but this year the Magicians are looking to be more aggressive.

“I think we had enough talent last year but we probably weren’t physical enough hockey team,” says Grubb. “And I think a lot of competition in practice this year is something we’re going to have to amp up.”

“Just battle a lot more and finish every hit and capitalize on our opportunities,” says Forward Derwin Hauser.

“Last year I don’t think we were too physical,” says Defenseman Riley Opperude. “And this year we have to put more body and we still have a lot of skill like last year”

