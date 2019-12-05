Boys HS Basketball: Bismarck High must replace entire starting lineup

In boys high school basketball, Bismarck is a bit of a wild card as they graduated 10 seniors off last year’s team.

Included in those seniors was their entire starting line up. KX Sports talked to head coach Jordan Wilhelm and he admits they do not have a lot of experience, but the fourth-year head coach said he does not view inexperience as a bad thing.

Coach Wilhelm says the players have bought in and they are committed and the players echo their coach.

“I think we only have two remaining main varsity players from last year,” Kade Rohlfs said. “So we are going to have a lot of juniors and even a lot of sophomores that have to step up and break into that role this year. It’s going to be a very fun year.”

Bismarck opens the season Saturday against Fargo North at Fargo South.