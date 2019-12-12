Boys HS Basketball: Bismarck unveils new offense

For the first time since Jordan Wilhelm took over Bismarck High in 2015, the Demons have a new offense.

“With the guys we have returning,” Wilhelm said, “we thought it would be a good time to make a shift in our program. You’re going to see a totally different product on the court this year than you have in year’s past.”

The system is already yielding big results. In their first game of the season, Bismarck scored 107 points, which is something they did not do at all last year.

“We’re going all in,” Wilhelm said. “We’re not going half in. It’s not going to be something that you see game one, game two and not game three. We’re all in on this new system.”

Coach Wilhelm said he got the idea from a teammate at the University of Mary.

“His dad runs out it in central California,” Wilhelm said. “He would always tell me about the system that they ran. I finally just dove in and made some calls and did some studying.

The new scheme comes with lofty expectations.

“To lead the league in free throws attempted,” Wilhelm said. “We want to be aggressive attacking the basket. We want to lead the league in 3-pointers attempted.”

The offense was also a big adjustment for seniors like Kade Rohlfs, who have spent the last three years in a different system.

“We’ve only been learning this for two, three months,” Rohlfs said. “It’s going to be interesting especially around the first couple of games of the season. When it comes toward March, hopefully, we’ll have it down.

But it is not just the offense, there is also a new defensive strategy.

“Defensively,” Wilhelm said, “we are going to press and we are going to try to force teams to make turnovers.”

Coach Wilhelm said the offense is uncomparable to any team in the league.

Bismarck faces the defending Class A Boys state champions, Jamestown, at 7:45 p.m.

