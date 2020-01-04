Boys HS Basketball: Century looks to knock off state champs

In boys high school basketball, two of the three teams tied for first place in standings meet tonight when Century faces Jamestown.

Century will try to hand Jamestown their second consecutive loss. The Patriots will be glad to be back at home. Five of their six games this season have been on the road.

Jamestown is led by the WDA’s top scorer in Boden Skunberg at 27 points a contest, but Century will counter with their top scorer Cade Feeney at just over 17 points a game.

“It should be a good test for us,” Feeney said. “It’s going to be a good challenge and it’s going to be a good game with a lot of ups and downs. It should be a good one.”

“It’s January basketball,” head coach Darin Mattern said. “I told the kids earlier in the week that we aren’t going to necessarily make this our Super Bowl. We’re looking for improvement for our team and that’s the mindset that we are taking going into this game.”

Century’s game will start at 7:45 p.m.

