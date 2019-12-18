Boys HS Basketball: Do not sleep on the Mandan Braves

In boys’ high school basketball, do not let the 1-2 record for the Mandan Braves fool you, they are still one of the most talented teams in the state.

Most recently, the Braves lost by 10 at Century, but Mandan is nursing some injuries. They are without starting shooting guard Jaxton Wiest, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

In the WDA, Mandan is 1-1, which is only one game back of the three-way tie for first place.

“When you look up and down the WDA,” Schafer said, “there’s not an easy game on the schedule. I hope we can be in that top four. That’s obviously a great goal for us. If you’re in the top four you set yourself up for a good seed in the WDA tournament.”

Mandan returns to the court on Dec. 20 when they face St. Mary’s at home.

