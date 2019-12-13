Boys HS Basketball: Flasher must replace a lot of scoring

The Flasher Bulldogs boys’ basketball team looks to improve on their third-place finish in the region last season.

Flasher went 18-5 overall in 2018, but graduated six seniors that provided a lot of scoring, but one returning player they will lean on is Jaron Reis, who will lead an offense that will rely on pace for scoring.

“You know we did lose a bit of scoring from last year, a lot of guys in the rotation,” said head coach Brian Nieuwsma. “So we’re going to look to push the tempo and get easy buckets when we can.”

“I feel like a lot of guys are going to step up in new roles this year,” says senior Jaron Reis. “And they’re going to step up when they have to so I feel like we’re a gritty team, a competitive team.”

Flasher will play at Kidder County on Dec. 14.

