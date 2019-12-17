Boys HS Basketball: Legacy off to perfect 3-0 start

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy is off to a perfect 3-0 start, this despite being without three key contributors.

The Sabers have really put the clamps down on defense only allowing 53 and 45 points in their last two games.

Legacy will need a strong defensive effort as they try to knock off the No. 1 team in the state, Jamestown, on Tuesday night.

“We’re running the same offense as last year,” senior forward Rhett Clements said, “so I think we got the hang of that. We got our defense. We are getting in shape. So hopefully, we can just run and do our thing.”

That showdown with Jamestown will be on the road tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"

Raising ND: Santa's gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising ND: Santa's gifts"

Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs"

First Time Hunter

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Hunter"

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge