Boys HS Basketball: Legacy off to perfect 3-0 start

Legacy is off to a perfect 3-0 start, this despite being without three key contributors.

The Sabers have really put the clamps down on defense only allowing 53 and 45 points in their last two games.

Legacy will need a strong defensive effort as they try to knock off the No. 1 team in the state, Jamestown, on Tuesday night.

“We’re running the same offense as last year,” senior forward Rhett Clements said, “so I think we got the hang of that. We got our defense. We are getting in shape. So hopefully, we can just run and do our thing.”

That showdown with Jamestown will be on the road tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.