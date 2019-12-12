Boys HS Basketball: Mandan battles through tough early schedule

Well if there was an award for the toughest two games to start the season, I think the Mandan Boys basketball team would win in a landslide.

Mandan started off the season with a West Fargo Sheyenne at home that was a four-point loss. Then they had to face arguably the most explosive offense in the WDA when Bismarck High came to town last night. Mandan ended up coming from behind to win that contest, 80-71.

Mandan was able to make some defensive stops late in that game and that’s what Brandon Schafer preaches.

“Defensive stops,” Schafer said. “Finishing possessions with rebounds. Then offensively, we just want to take care of the basketball and get great shots every possession and hopefully we can put the ball in the hole.”

“I think right now we can play with best of them,” senior forward Aaron Riopelle said. “Right now, we haven’t seen what we can do in a game, but I think it can be top of the WDA.”

On Friday, Mandan travels to Century that game will start at 6 p.m.