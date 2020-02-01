Boys HS Basketball: Underwood boasts top 5 five defense in Class B

In District 10 of Region 5, Underwood is at the top of the standings.

Underwood is at 4-0 in district play and they are 10-2 overall. The Comets have won their last two games by a combined score of 129-66.

Underwood has been one of the best defensive teams in the state. They are only allowing 43.8 points against them per game, which is tied for third with Our Redeemer’s. The defensive play is what head coach Alex Jangula constantly preaches.

“You just have to bring it every night on the defensive end,” Jangula said, “which we have throughout. If you bring the defensive intensity, the offense will come.”

“Defense leads to good offense,” senior Ty Synder said. “If we get our defense rolling right away, it’ll lead to good offense. We’ll just be hard to stop from there.”

Underwood hosted Wilton-Wing on Jan. 31.