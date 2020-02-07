Boys HS Bball: Balanced offense makes Bismarck hard for opponents to prep for

The Bismarck High Boys basketball team is tied for the second in the WDA standings.

Right now, Bismarck is 10-4 in the WDA and 11-4 overall. The Demons lead the WDA in points per game at 82.3, but unlike most teams in the conference there is not one player opponents can focus on when they are game-planning for Bismarck.

This season, five different times Bismarck has had a different leading scorer and head coach Jordan Wihlem likes that opponents cannot easily prepare for his team.

“The other thing when I look at our box score,” Wilhelm said, “we are going to have four or five or six guys — we actually had a game in Watford City this year where we had seven guys — in double figures. That balanced scoring attack makes it even more tougher for teams to guard us when you have multiple guys that can put the ball in the basket.”

Bismarck’s next game is Friday as they host Williston.