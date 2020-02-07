Boys HS Bball: Balanced offense makes Bismarck hard for opponents to prep for

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck High Boys basketball team is tied for the second in the WDA standings.

Right now, Bismarck is 10-4 in the WDA and 11-4 overall. The Demons lead the WDA in points per game at 82.3, but unlike most teams in the conference there is not one player opponents can focus on when they are game-planning for Bismarck.

This season, five different times Bismarck has had a different leading scorer and head coach Jordan Wihlem likes that opponents cannot easily prepare for his team.

“The other thing when I look at our box score,” Wilhelm said, “we are going to have four or five or six guys — we actually had a game in Watford City this year where we had seven guys — in double figures. That balanced scoring attack makes it even more tougher for teams to guard us when you have multiple guys that can put the ball in the basket.”

Bismarck’s next game is Friday as they host Williston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Century hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century hockey"

College Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.9.20"

HS Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball 2.9.20"

Century-Bismarck Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century-Bismarck Wrestling"

Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball"

Bismarck Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Boys Bball"

Motive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motive"

Picture Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picture Winner"

State of the City

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of the City"

Grant Dollars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Dollars"

Bowman Pipeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Pipeline"

VOCA Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "VOCA Grant"

Alexander School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexander School"

Bday Boy's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bday Boy's Wish"

Horizon Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horizon Middle School"

Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6"

SVUW Lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVUW Lunch"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge