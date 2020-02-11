Boys HS Bball: Bismarck working on half-court offense

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck High boys’ basketball team leads the conference in points, but they are looking to improve their half-court offense.

Bismarck High’s defense has been outstanding forces several turnovers, so the Demons have not needed to run many sets. However, there is a chance that a team could figure out the press and the Demons have to rely on called plays. So Coach Wilhelm wants his team prepared for any situation.

“We just spend some much time at practice each day working on our press and playing fast that when we do get into some sort of half-court set or a deadball set,” Wilhelm said, “We haven’t been really good. So there’s definitely some things that we are going to work on in practice that we don’t get to see every day.”

Bismarck High travels to St. Mary’s on Thursday for a game at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge