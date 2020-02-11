Boys HS Bball: Bismarck working on half-court offense

The Bismarck High boys’ basketball team leads the conference in points, but they are looking to improve their half-court offense.

Bismarck High’s defense has been outstanding forces several turnovers, so the Demons have not needed to run many sets. However, there is a chance that a team could figure out the press and the Demons have to rely on called plays. So Coach Wilhelm wants his team prepared for any situation.

“We just spend some much time at practice each day working on our press and playing fast that when we do get into some sort of half-court set or a deadball set,” Wilhelm said, “We haven’t been really good. So there’s definitely some things that we are going to work on in practice that we don’t get to see every day.”

Bismarck High travels to St. Mary’s on Thursday for a game at 7:45 p.m.