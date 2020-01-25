Boys HS Bball: Bismarck’s new offense leads WDA in points per game

The Bismarck High boys basketball team with their brand new, prolific offense are the top-scoring team in the West.

Through 10 WDA games, they average 86.4 points a game, which is four points better than Minot. Then there is a really big drop off in team scoring.

Coming into the season, head coach Jordan Wilhelm said he wanted to lead the conference in points and three-pointers attempted per game and he is doing both. Bismarck has taken 366 shots from behind the arc, 100 more than the second-place team.

“We have a lot of shooters,” junior guard Max Tschosik said. “Coach just tells us to shoot with confidence and shoot when we are open and that’s what we do. We did some work over the summer to get used to the press and we got used to it very fast.”

Bismarck’s next game is Saturday against Century at the Civic Center at 6:15 p.m.

