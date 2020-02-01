Boys HS Bball: Century freshmen logging big minutes on varsity

The Century boys basketball team is receiving a lot of valuable minutes from three freshmen.

Anthony Doppler has played in every game this season. He is averaging 5.7 points per game. Also receiving minutes is William Ware, the younger brother of Lauren Ware. He has played in eight games and is averaging 1.6 points a contest. Then Jaxon Kellog has played in seven contests and is averaging 1.1 points a game.

This is more youth than head coach Darin Mattern is accustomed to playing at the varsity level.

“We’ve been very happy with the kids not only in the freshman class but across the board,” head coach Darin Mattern said. “Everybody in our gym we think is improving. Ultimately as a coach, that’s what you want to see. If they continue to work hard and get better then I think we have a chance to be a very good basketball team come tournament time.”

Century defeated Turtle Mountain on Jan. 31 at home, 74-59.