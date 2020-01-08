Boys HS Bball: Century looks to rebound against Bismarck

Tonight, the Century boys basketball team will look to rebound after their loss to Jamestown.

The Patriots will have to defeat Bismarck, who comes in averaging 90 points a game. However, Century counters with one of the best team defenses in the WDA, as they rank third giving up just over 61 points a game.

The Patriots hope their defense can prevent them from losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

“We’re excited about this matchup,” head coach Darin Mattern said. “It’s a new year 2020. We’re excited to play some different teams in the league. We’ll see where we stand and see what we need to work on going forward.”

The game is scheduled to start in about five minutes at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.

