Boys HS Bball: Century ready to rise from middle of WDA pack

In boys high school basketball, the Century Patriots hope their latest performance is a sign of things to come.

This past Friday, Century defeated St. Mary’s 66-58, but before that win, the Patriots had lost two in a row for the first time this season.

With a 5-3 record in the WDA, Century sits tied for fifth place in the standings, but the players follow coach Darin Mattern’s lead and focus on peaking in late February, not mid-January.

“Obviously,” senior Cade Feeney said, we want to be No. 1. Coming into the season, we knew we had a younger group, but we couldn’t use that as an excuse. So, I think the standings right now are really close in the WDA, but it really does not matter until you get down into late February and early March.”

On Thursday, Century travels two and a half miles to Legacy for a game starting at 7:45 p.m.

