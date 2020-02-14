Boys HS Bball: Hazen serious Region 7 contender

In Class B boys basketball, the Hazen Bison is one of the contenders coming out of Region 7.

Hazen is one of five teams that have at least 13 wins in the region. No other region in the state has more than two. Part of the Bison’s success is their ability to score from anywhere and while they lean on their senior leaders, head coach John Ward believes the team’s success comes from the depth he gets from his underclassmen.

“When that stuff opens up and we start working the offense,” said senior Isaac Doll. “And some of these young guys can shoot the ball so well. When everything starts working, we just look really good.”

“We’re doing things the way we want to, and they understand what I want,” said Ward. “And that took a little while. It took a couple weeks to understand where I was at and the drills I was doing. And now it’s just, boom, boom, boom, onto the next thing, and we’re doing the right things right now.”

Hazen’s next game is a big one, as they face another Region 7 contender at home Saturday against Beach.