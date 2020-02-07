Boys HS Bball: Hettinger-Scranton wants to host play-in game

The Hettinger-Scranton boys basketball team has refocused their goals on the postseason.

While their record is not where they want it to be, the Nighthawks hope to place eighth or higher so they have a chance at hosting a play-in game for the Region 7 tournament. Hettinger-Scranton has already improved on its one-win campaign last season, but they know there’s a lot of work left to reach their goal.

“We have to rebound.” says head coach Jeremy Dietchman. “If we can rebound and we can stay even on the rebounds, and if we defend like we’ve been defending the last couple of weeks, offensively I’m not to worried about it, and I think that can help us a lot.”

The Nighthawks have a big game Friday when they host Glen Ullin-Hebron.

