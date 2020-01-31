Boys HS Bball: Hettinger-Scranton youth with bright future

The Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks boys basketball team believes they have a bright future.

Already improving on their win totals from last season, Head Coach Jeremy Dietchman loves what he sees — particularly out of his younger players. In fact, there’s a sense that the players at the JV level could grow in size and become a force in Class B.

“They work hard in what they do, they push themselves to be the best that they can be,” sdaid junior Jeran Anderson. “They show a lot of effort and that’s what it takes to be a Nighthawk basketball player.”

“Day by day, and through the practice and the game situations, and everything that we do,” Dietchman said. “It’s going to allow those kids to really reach their full potential.”

Hettinger-Scranton will head to Richardton-Taylor on Friday.