Boys HS Bball: Injuries hit St. Mary’s hard with one month remaining

The St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team prepares for the final month of the season without two key contributors.

The Saints will not have the services of Drew Dosch and Thomas Jackson. The senior guard, Dosch, averaged over 10 points a game, which is third on the team. The junior, Jackson has played in 12 games this season.

To replace Dosch, sophomore point guard Evan Gross stepped in. Right now, he is the second-leading scorer on the team at 11.6 a contest.

“Losing a teammate does not feel good,” Gross said. “We have to fight. I was a starter since the third game then I broke my thumb and then I was out for a while.”

The St. Mary’s boys host Mandan tonight at 7:45 p.m.

