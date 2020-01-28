Live Now
Boys HS Bball: Legacy ‘needs to execute’ to climb WDA standings

In boys’ high school basketball, the Legacy Sabers are right in the middle of the standings, which is pretty amazing considering the injuries the team has battled through this season.

Right now, Legacy is in seventh place in the WDA with a 5-6 record and overall the team is 6-6.

This past week for Legacy saw highs and lows. The high was defeating Bismarck High, the top-scoring team in the WDA on the road Tuesday night, but then Saturday they lost to St. Mary’s by nine.

So the guys know they have somethings to work on in practice.

“Doing things that the coaches want us to do like play better defense, get low and make one pass to get better shots,” Keagen Woodbury said. “Executing what the coaches tell us and executing what we need to do.”

Legacy travels to Mandan on Tuesday night.

