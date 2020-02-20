Boys HS Bball: Legacy peaking at the right time

The Legacy boys’ basketball is starting to resemble the team we thought they could be at the start of the season.

Before last night’s set back against Jamestown, Legacy had won six straight.

Even against Jamestown, the No. 3 team in the state and the defending Class A state champions, the score was tied at 38 at the break.

The boys were back at practice Wednesday working on getting to the paint on offense.

“If we do go to the paint,” Zander Albers said, “we are kind of soft with it. We kind of get the ball stolen. We are working on attacking the middle. Keep attacking and attacking to cause defenders to go in and then we can either kick it out or finish it.”

Legacy looks to get back on track next Friday when they face Bismarck at home.