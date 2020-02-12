Boys HS Bball: Legacy seeks statement win in Minot

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy boys basketball team looks for a statement win on the road against Minot.

The Sabers are coming off a hard-fought, 61-60, win against Turtle Mountain on Friday. Tuesday night, they face a Minot team that is second in the conference in scoring.

Legacy head coach Jason Horner said Minot’s leading scorer Jaxon Gunville has been playing amazing lately, so the Sabers want to try to slow him down. On offense, he said he wants the team to be deliberate.

“Look for advantages and make those right reads,” Horner said. “It’s been inconsistent. We’ve been pretty good at in spots and then there’s opportunities that we are missing right now. It all comes down to the defensive effort. We can’t let them get going from the 3-point line and then we have to rebound.”

That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

