Boys HS Bball: Linton-HMB’s Schumacher carries the load

Lucas Schumacher has been a big-time player for the Linton-HMB boys basketball team.

As a junior, Schumacher is a proven scorer. He supplied 35 out of 49 points scored by his team one night, but if you ask Schumacher, he knows he still has a lot to work on despite the success.

“My shooting, I got to keep putting in my shots,” says junior Lucas Schumacher. “My dribbling, got to work on my left hand a little more. Seeing the floor when I drive to the hole, being able to pick who’s open by where they’re at.”

“We give him a lot of defensive responsibilities, and he’s a team leader,” says head coach Daniel Carr. “He knows what’s going on and knows what he’s supposed to do and plus he’s blessed with a lot of athletic ability.”

Linton-HMB hosted Washburn on Jan. 31.