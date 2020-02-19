Boys HS Bball: Shiloh Christian hopes tough schedule pays dividends

The Shiloh Christian boys’ basketball team continues to embrace tough competition.

Shiloh Christian comes in at 13-5 and 5-0 in District 9 play. The Skyhawks will endure one of the toughest schedules by the time the regular season is complete. Shiloh will face 11 teams that have been ranked in the top 10 at some point this year. The tough schedule may be catching up to them as they have lost their last three contest, which includes dates with New Rockford-Sheyenne and No. 9 Hillsboro-Central Valley.

“All those games are pretty close looking at it,” senior forward Jaden Mitzel said. “Those teams we’ve fallen to there are great teams. We set that schedule up for a reason to get ready for regionals and the state tournament hopefully get to.”

“Playing these tougher teams,” senior guard Trey Brunelle said. “Why we did it is so we can get better as the season goes on. So come tournament time we can improve and be as best we can as a team.”

Shiloh ends the season Saturday on the road at No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan.