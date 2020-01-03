Boys HS BBall: St. Mary’s looks to take down Bismarck

In boys high school basketball, with a win tomorrow, St. Mary’s would even their WDA record to 3-3.

The Saints will enter their match up with Bismarck High coming off an 81-62 win over Williston on Dec. 28. In that contest, senior Jaxon Wiseman scored a school-record 44 points.

They will need another big performance as they look to knock off the Demons.

“I would say practices are way more competitive,” Wiseman said. “We get a better look at practice and it’s only going to make us better. You know it’s going to take hard work to compete in this league. The West is tough hard nose defense and you know that’s what we are going to have to do to compete.”

St. Mary’s travels to Bismarck on Friday, with the game scheduled to tip-off at 7:45 p.m.