Boys HS BBall: Washburn eyes new hopes with new year

The Washburn Boys Basketball team looks to have a big second half of the year.

For some of these players, they know that Washburn hasn’t been to the state tournament since the 50s, but that doesn’t deter them from setting their goals at a potential state tournament appearance.

“Well you saw what happened with Hillsboro,” senior Turner Grumbo says. “They won two state championships and now they are one of the basketball powerhouses. Those younger guys always stepped up and were ready to go.”

“Doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” says head coach Jeff Brandt. “I don’t care who it is, or whose out there. You play hard the entire time, and whatever happens at the end of the game happens, but you play hard and compete the whole time.”

Washburn returns to action this Saturday when they take on Richardton-Taylor at 5:30 p.m.