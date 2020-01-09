Boys HS Bball: Washburn’s Brandt says work ethic must match goals

The Washburn boys basketball team is working with a new head coach, Jeff Brandt.

With a few wins early in the season, there’s a sense of confidence in Washburn and a new coach may be the difference in the way the Cardinals are playing this year.

“They have to learn how hard they have to work in order to win basketball games and be a good basketball team,” said Brandt. “There’s a big difference between being under 500 and having the goals that these guys have.”

Goals like making it to the state tournament something that these players know can be achieved with the coaching change.

“He’s great,” senior Matthew Leidholm said. “I love him. He makes us work, just expects the greatest out of us and that’s what we give him.”

The seniors also see a big difference in the way they practice.

“He always makes us talk to each other,” said senior Turner Grumbo. “Let each other know where we’re at on the court and with that kind of energy, everyone is just picking everybody up, everyone’s getting each other going, and it’s a great basketball experience.”

Washburn isn’t considered a North Dakota basketball powerhouse. In fact, the last time they made the state tournament was in 1956, way before Coach Brandt was born, but he will tell you that history doesn’t matter.

“I don’t concern myself, and I don’t concern the guys with any historical significance of any kind. Basically what we’re trying to do is build habits. Habits that you build every day from practice, and it sounds cliche but you preach the process,” said Brandt.

Washburn is back in action on Thursday when they travel south to face Wilton-Wing.

