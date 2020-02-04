Boys HS Bball: Weston Kuhn stepping up for New Salem-Almont boys

One up-and-coming team in Class B this season is New Salem-Almont and one of the big factors for the Holsteins this season has been 6’4″ sophomore Weston Kuhn.

Head Coach Ben Kringstad expected him to be a big contributor this season, but never anticipated him being one of the best big men in their region. However, the growth in Kuhn’s game started in the offseason.

“He’s exceeded those expectations,” said Kingstad. “He’s the second-leading scorer on the team. He’s a 10 rebound a game guy, leads our team in blocks and starting to play a lot more minutes. And as just been very effective around the rim for us.”

“We have our ups and downs but we fight through them,” said Kuhn. “And it’s just fun being out here with all the guys and playing as hard as we can and to go win all these games.”

Kuhn and the Holsteins’ next game is on the road this Friday when they take on Washburn.