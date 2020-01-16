Boys HS Bball: Wilton-Wing leans on defense

The Wilton-Wing boys’ basketball team is leaning on its defense to take them far this season.

Wilton-Wing has only given up 60-plus points in a game three times all season and the team believes defense is its biggest strength.

The players said it’s their athleticism that allows them to be aggressive, as well as a sense of pride to play good defense.

“They’re just good kids that they work hard, that’s one thing we have done,” said head coach Brad Brekke. “That’s been the consistent part is our work ethic. We work pretty hard in games.”

“Cause we have a lot of athletic kids,” said junior Tucker Schiele. “So the defensive end is fun and we just have to try to let it translate it to the offensive end.”

Wilton-Wing’s next game is on the road this Saturday against Glenburn.