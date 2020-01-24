Boys HS Bball: Wilton-Wing ready to climb up District 10 standings

The Wilton-Wing Miners have a wide range of varsity experience on their team and while most of these players are new to this level of basketball, they have the talent to win a district title.

Sitting right in the middle of the District 10 standings, the Wilton-Wing boys believe they’re playing catchup to the other teams. Only a few of these players have played at the varsity level as they go through the growing pains as a team.

“Towards the end of the season, we’ll get better and play as a team, and come along better,” said junior Sutton Berg. “We’re pretty fresh still. No one’s played a full year of varsity. So, I think by the end of the year, we’ll be alright.”

Despite the Miners’ lack of experience, they have played every team close. As of Monday, five of their losses on the season have come by single digits, but head coach Brad Brekke is not about the moral victories.

“The biggest thing is that we just have to get better,” Brekke said. “We have high expectations but at the same extent, we’ve had a couple of setbacks and some frustrating losses, but the kids have had good attitudes and we’re trying to bounce back.”

Looking at this team, there is a lot of athleticism, which is something the Miners can lean on down the stretch.

“We have some pretty athletic kids, and so we just try to lead them out there,” said junior Tucker Schiele. “And, obviously, try not to harp on them too much, and just let them build and learn off of experiences.”

Coach Brekke sees this team paying off on the defensive end. It’s about scoring enough to keep them in games.

“They’re just good kids and they work hard,” said Brekke. “I mean, that’s one thing we’ve done pretty consistently. It’s our work ethic, we work pretty hard in games. But, like I said, on the defensive side, we’ve been pretty consistent, but somehow we got to find a way to score.”

If the Miners can figure that out, don’t be surprised to see them playing for a region championship towards the end of the season.

The Miners play Thursday on the road against Hazen.