Boys HS Golf: Mandan’s Gartner feels he is peaking at the right time

Mandan boys high school tennis senior Ben Gartner feels like he’s finally reaching his potential.

Gartner battled an illness over the summer that prevented him from properly training in the offseason.

As the season is nearing to a close, Gartner is getting more and more confident in his game and head coach Paul Christen is noticing too.

“The points were a lot better, movement is getting better,” says head coach Paul Christen. “And so I expect him to keep getting better through the season.”

“I’ve worked on hitting spots on the court with each of my forehand and backhand,” senior Ben Gartner says. “And serves as well, and working on getting more kick on my serves.”

Mandan’s regular season is finished. The next time they are on the court will be Oct. 3 for the WDA regional.

