Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck optimistic despite 0-2 start

The Bismarck boys’ hockey team is off to a 0-2 start in the Wes Carr era.

The team fell in non-conference games against Fargo North and West Fargo over Thanksgiving weekend. The score was 2-0 in each contest.

On offense, Bismarck has yet to light the lamp, but seniors like Joey Heinert are excited about what could be for the rest of the season.

“I’m extremely excited,” senior forward Joey Heinert said. “I think we have a really great group of boys with a great work ethic and I think we are going to be really good this year. I think we need to work on skating a little bit more, but I think the chemistry is there and definitely we are hard workers.”

The next time Bismarck High plays it will be the conference opener at home against Williston on Dec. 7.