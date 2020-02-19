Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck ready for rematch with Jamestown

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In boys’ high school hockey, Bismarck High will be the No. 4 seed for Thursday’s WDA tournament, which will be in Bismarck.

Bismarck was tied with Mandan with 27 points in the standings, but Mandan won the tie-breaker. Bismarck will face Jamestown, a team they split the regular-season series with each team came out the victor when they were the visitors.

The bigger issue for Bismarck is snapping their seven-game losing streak.

“I believe our last two games,” head coach Wes Carr said, “We lost them, but I believe the kids were showing improvement and kind of playing how we wanted them to play, so the kids really didn’t benefit from it.”

Bismarck’s game with Jamestown at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the VFW Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Bike Lanes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Bike Lanes"

Coronavirus in Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Animals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fish Kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish Kill"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spill"

Standing Rock Head Start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Head Start"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge