Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck ready for rematch with Jamestown

In boys’ high school hockey, Bismarck High will be the No. 4 seed for Thursday’s WDA tournament, which will be in Bismarck.

Bismarck was tied with Mandan with 27 points in the standings, but Mandan won the tie-breaker. Bismarck will face Jamestown, a team they split the regular-season series with each team came out the victor when they were the visitors.

The bigger issue for Bismarck is snapping their seven-game losing streak.

“I believe our last two games,” head coach Wes Carr said, “We lost them, but I believe the kids were showing improvement and kind of playing how we wanted them to play, so the kids really didn’t benefit from it.”

Bismarck’s game with Jamestown at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the VFW Center.