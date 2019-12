In boys high school hockey, Bismarck won their third straight game, while Century lost their third game in a row on Dec. 10.

Bismarck High fell behind Mandan early, but battled back for the win, 3-2, at the Capital Ice Arena.

Over at the VFW Center, Century led after the first period against Minot. However, Minot scored the next two goals to win, 2-1. Century falls to 0-3. The Pats have lost every game by one goal.