Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck’s Jack Steckler going unnoticed

Bismarck High’s Jack Steckler is having an amazing year, but the traditional stats do not reflect his total value. For Steckler, that is just fine.

Sometimes stats do lie, which is why Steckler’s season is going unnoticed by some people.

“For the most part,” Steckler said, “I think improved over the summer. I think I’m playing better this year, but I think there are still some improvements to make.”

First-year head coach Wes Carr saw how well Steckler played and named him one of the best defensemen in the state.

“He keeps it really, really simple,” Carr said. “He’s got a booming shot. He stays in the middle of the ice and he’s a physical presence.”

Those are just some of the reasons Carr announced the 6-foot-4 junior as a captain.

“It’s pretty special,” Steckler said. “I just try to work hard and get everyone going. It’s an honor especially in this program — Demon hockey. It’s definitely an honor.”

This year in 16 games, Steckler has five goals and six assists. However, he believes he can still improve on some skills.

“Puck skills, passing,” Steckler said. “Kind of being more aware on the ice and making the smarter decisions a little faster. So just some of that hockey IQ.”

Steckler has also taken on the responsibility of leading some of the first-time varsity players.

“In sports my whole life,” Steckler said, “I’ve tried to step up and be a leader and lead the team to be their best. I think it just kind of came natural this year.”

Bismarck plays tonight at Dickinson at 8 p.m.

