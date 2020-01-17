Boys HS Hockey: Carter Berger carries the load for Mandan

The Mandan Braves are creeping up the WDA standings and one player that has really performed well is Carter Berger.

Foward Berger is carrying the load for his team this season.

“I just don’t try to do more than I know I can do,” Berger said. “Just know my limits and stick with that and try to work on that as much as possible.”

The senior leads the team with 17 points scored, which includes 10 goals and seven assists.

“Just hot,” said head coach Leif Mattson. “He goes hard. He comes to work every day with a great attitude and a smile on his face. He’s getting a point or two a game, if not more.”

In Berger’s last three games, he has poured on the scoring. He has two goals and assisted on the three more. Berger said the game is slowing down.

“You start to see things that you wouldn’t because you’re not as flustered,” Berger said. “You’re not worried about getting hit as hard because you’re bigger than a lot of kids out there. As a senior, you just grow a little bit.”

Coach Mattson, who has coached Berger since he was 12 years old, noticed that he uses his 6-foot frame better this year.

“He’s a big kid,” Mattson said. “He’s a big strong kid. He’s finally starting to use his body to protect the puck. He’s now transitioning that to getting some shots on net.”

But Berger said he would trade his impressive stats for a second consecutive state tournament berth.

“It doesn’t matter how many points each person has on the sheet at the end of the year,” Berger said. “It’s just about getting the whole team to state and doing good down there.”

Friday, Berger and Mandan host Hazen-Beulah at 5:15 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex.